2013年 11月 23日

BRIEF-McKesson Canada says 65 jobs will be lost in Chatham distribution center

Nov 22 McKesson Corp : * Canada says met with employees in Ontario to inform 65 jobs will be lost in

Chatham distribution center, 84 for Ottawa distribution center * Canada says a new state of the art distribution centre is being built in

Trenton * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
