McKesson extends offer period in Celesio takeover

FRANKFURT, April 7 U.S. drugs wholesaler group McKesson on Monday said that shareholders in takeover target Celesio may tender their shares for an additional two-week acceptance period beginning on Tuesday.

The extended takeover offer will expire on April 22, 2014, McKesson said in a regulatory filing.

The U.S. company also said it now owns a 75.7 percent stake in Celesio on a fully diluted basis, above the threshold it had set itself for gaining control of the German drugs distributor.

McKesson's 75-percent threshold for completing its offer was based on an assumption that all outstanding convertible bonds would become shares, diluting existing holdings. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ludwig Burger)