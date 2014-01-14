版本:
2014年 1月 14日

McKesson says was tendered 72.33 pct of Celesio shares

FRANKFURT Jan 14 McKesson said on Tuesday it was tendered 72.33 percent of Celesio shares, taking into account the dilutive effect of convertible bonds, short of the 75 percent it needed to gain control of the German drugs distributor.

U.S. drugs wholesaler group McKesson said late on Monday it had failed to win enough support for a $8.4 billion offer to buy German peer Celesio.
