McKesson considers separation of information technology unit - WSJ

June 3 U.S. drug distributor McKesson Corp
is weighing a separation of its information technology
unit McKesson Technology Solutions as the company grapples with
pricing pressure in its core drug-distribution business, the
Wall Street Journal said citing people familiar with the matter.
The drug wholesaler, with a market capitalization of more
than $40 billion, is considering options for the business that
could include a sale or a merger, the Journal said citing the
people. (on.wsj.com/1VAEuzT)
McKesson Technology Solutions provides software, services
and consulting to hospitals, physician offices, imaging centers
and others, and helps customers reduce costs, according to the
company's website.
McKesson cut 1,600 jobs, or about 4 percent of its U.S.
workforce, in March to slash costs after it lost some key
customers.
A representative of McKesson Corp was not immediately
available for comment.
