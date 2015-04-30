McKesson settles investigation on controlled substances

April 30 U.S. drug wholesaler McKesson Corp
said it settled with several federal agencies, including
the Department of Justice, claims alleging suspicious order
reporting practices for controlled substances.
The company said it would pay $150 million and suspend at
least three distribution centers' registrations for two years in
the least as part of the settlement.
The U.S. Department of Justice was not immediately available
for comment.
The suspensions will not result in supply disruptions to any
customer, McKesson said in a regulatory filing on Thursday. (1.usa.gov/1zhJqjY)
The company's pharmaceutical distribution of certain
controlled substances at its Landover, Maryland distribution
center, was also being investigated.
McKesson said it had already accounted for Thursday's
settlement in its financial year ended on March 31.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)