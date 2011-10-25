UPDATE 3-McKesson raises outlook, profit tops Street view

* Fiscal Q2 EPS $1.63 excluding items vs Street view $1.39
* Revenue rose 10 percent to $30.2 billion
* Sees full-year EPS $6.19 to $6.39, excluding items
* Shares rise 4 percent
(Adds analyst, company comment, updates share move)
By Bill Berkrot
Oct 25, McKesson Corp (MCK.N) reported
higher-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on growth in
its core drug distribution business, and the pharmaceutical
wholesaler raised its full-year earnings forecast.
McKesson shares rose 4 percent in extended trading.
Excluding items, such as a $118 million charge to increase
litigation reserves, McKesson earned $1.63 per share, exceeding
analysts' average expectations by 24 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Based on what it said was momentum from its first half
results, McKesson boosted its earnings forecast range by 10
cents and now expects adjusted earnings per share between $6.19
to $6.39 for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2012.
"The quarter was very strong," said Lazard Capital Markets
analyst Tom Gallucci.
"There were some fears in the investment community about
sluggish healthcare utilization driving sluggish prescription
trends, and that that could impact distributors as a whole,"
Gallucci explained.
"What you saw at McKesson was quite the opposite. Across
all their major segments versus our expectations the top line
beat across the board. And you had a sizable upside on the EPS
line," he added.
While McKesson does not give quarterly forecasts, the
company told analysts on a conference call that it expects "our
fourth quarter to be unusually strong."
Fiscal fourth quarter results are likely to be helped by
the launch of cheap generic versions of the popular cholesterol
medicine Lipitor, currently the world's biggest selling
prescription drug. The Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) drug is set to lose
patent protection at the end of November.
Generic drugs have a higher profit margin for McKesson than
more expensive branded medicines.
The San Francisco-based company posted a net profit of $296
million, or $1.18 per share, for its fiscal second quarter
ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of $327 million, or
$1.25 per share, a year ago.
The company said it had settled the Douglas County lawsuit,
that was based on a dispute over the average wholesale price
(AWP) charged for medicines, for $82 million, and that it was
making progress toward resolving other similar public entity
lawsuits brought by cities and counties.
McKesson added $118 million to its AWP litigation reserves,
taking the total to $442 million.
Revenue for the quarter rose 10 percent to $30.22 billion,
topping Wall Street estimates of $29.48 billion.
The company's main Distribution Solutions business saw
sales rise 10 percent to $29.4 billion, helped by solid growth
in the United States and its acquisition of US Oncology.
Despite concerns over weak utilization of medicines and
medical services in a tough economic climate, "we've seen
healthy demand in our diverse set of distribution services,"
Chief Executive John Hammergren said.
The company said integration of the US Oncology business
was nearly complete.
Technology Solutions revenue rose 7 percent to $825
million.
McKesson shares rose 4 percent to $79.20 in extended
trading from a New York Stock Exchange close at $76.13.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and
Carol Bishopric)