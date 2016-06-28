版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 28日 星期二 20:39 BJT

McKesson's tech solutions business to merge with Change Healthcare

June 28 Healthcare services provider McKesson Corp said it would combine most of its technology solutions business with Change Healthcare Holdings Inc to form a new company with pro forma combined annual revenue of $3.4 billion.

Change Healthcare, a provider of software and analytics, network solutions and technology-enabled services, will contribute all of its businesses to the new company, with the exception of its pharmacy switch and prescription routing business.

The new company will be able to offer managed care companies financial and payment solutions technologies as well as tools for managing administrative and clinical complexities, McKesson said. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐