McKesson directors re-elected amid CEO pay controversy

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31 Shareholders re-elected
all of McKesson Corp's board members on Wednesday,
defying the recommendations of influential proxy advisors and
investors who protested inflated compensation for top executive
John Hammergren.
The company said all directors received a majority vote at
the annual shareholder's meeting in favor of their remaining on
the board. No specific numbers were disclosed.
Shareholder advisory firms had called for some directors to
go. ISS, the most influential, wanted to see an ejection of the
board's entire compensation committee: committee chairman Alton
Irby, Edward Mueller, Christine Jacobs and David Lawrence.