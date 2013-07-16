Glass Lewis recommends against re-election of 2 McKesson directors

July 16 Glass Lewis on Tuesday became the second
major proxy advisory firm to recommend that McKesson Corp
shareholders vote against the re-election of some of its
directors, citing inadequate response to shareholder proposals
and poor executive compensation practices.
The recommendation against voting for two directors comes
days after Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) urged
shareholders of the U.S. drug wholesaler to not re-elect four
directors at the company's July 31 annual meeting due to
concerns about executive compensation.
The concerns relating to $158 million in lump-sum pension
payable to McKesson Chief Executive John Hammergren were first
raised by the CtW Investment Group, which advises pension funds
of the Change to Win labor union.
"Given the extraordinary size of (Hammergren's) benefit, we
believe shareholders should question whether the potential costs
represent an appropriate use of the company's capital," Glass
Lewis said.
The firm said the long tenure of over half of the McKesson
board's independent directors and the limited change of
leadership may not be in shareholders' best interests.
It recommended that shareholders not vote for Alton Irby and
Jane Shaw, both independent directors - who were also singled
out by CtW Investment Group in its July 1 letter.
On Sunday, ISS urged shareholders to vote against
re-election of Irby, and compensation committee members Edward
Mueller, Christine Jacobs and David Lawrence.
Glass Lewis did not recommend the removal of Jacobs,
Lawrence and Mueller.
McKesson shares closed 1 percent down at $118.30 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.