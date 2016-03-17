McKesson cuts 1,600 jobs to trim costs - Bloomberg

March 16 U.S. drug distributor McKesson Corp
is cutting 1,600 jobs, or about 4 percent of its U.S.
workforce, to slash costs after the company lost some key
customers, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
McKesson began a strategic review in January and decided
that "reductions to our workforce would be necessary to align
our cost structure with our business needs," Bloomberg reported,
citing an e-mailed statement from the company. (bloom.bg/1R4mk3q)
The company started informing workers about the lay-offs in
mid-March, Bloomberg said.
McKesson, which distributes drugs to retailers such as CVS
Health Corp, said in January its fiscal 2017 earnings
would likely be hit by weak generic drug pricing.
It has focused on inking deals to spur growth. McKesson said
it would buy Canadian drugstore chain Rexall Health for C$3
billion ($2.23 billion) in March and said it was buying two
privately held cancer care service providers for a total of $1.2
billion in February.
McKesson was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sandra Maler)