CORRECTED-BRIEF-McKesson Q4 results

BRIEF-Mastercard says it has got regulatory approval to buy Vocalink
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
(In May 7 story, corrects seventh bullet point to show analysts' estimate for 2014 profit was $8.06 per share, not $7.21)
BANGALORE May 8 May 7 McKesson Corp : * Reports fiscal 2013 fourth-quarter and full-year results * Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.45 * Q4 GAAP earnings per share $1.10 * Q4 earnings per share view $2.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q4 revenue $30.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $32.01 billion * Sees FY 2014 adjusted earnings per share $7.90 to $8.20 from continuing operations * FY 2014 earnings per share view $8.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Further company coverage
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.
April 11 Qualcomm Inc hit back at Apple Inc's charges that were made in a U.S. lawsuit in January, saying the iPhone maker breached agreements with the firm and encouraged regulatory attacks on its business in various jurisdictions around the world by making false statements.