UPDATE 2-McKesson beats profit forecasts, but revenue lags

* Fiscal Q1 EPS, excluding items, $1.55 vs. $1.48 estimate
* Fiscal Q1 revenue $30.8 bln, vs $31.1 bln forecast
* Shares slip 0.2 pct after hours
July 26 Pharmaceutical wholesaler McKesson Corp
reported fiscal first-quarter earnings well above
forecasts, helped by cost cuts and lower-than-expected taxes,
but its revenue came in below Wall Street projections.
The company said on Thursday that it earned $380 million, or
$1.58 per share, in its first quarter ending June 30, compared
with $286 million, or $1.13 per share, in the year earlier
period.
Excluding special items, earnings were $1.55 per share.
Analysts, on average, expected $1.48 per share according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $30.8 billion, missing Wall Street
expectations of $31.1 billion.
Drug distribution revenue rose 3 percent to $29.96 billion,
while technology solutions revenue rose 4 percent to $838
million.
"Earnings growth was propelled by stronger-than-expected
operating profits in distribution solutions and lower corporate
expense, offset in part by weaker tech solution earnings," J.P.
Morgan analyst Lisa Gill said in a research note.
Gill said a favorable tax rate of 28.3 percent in the
quarter, compared with her expectations of a 30 percent rate,
added about 4 cents per share to earnings -- representing most
of the earnings beat.
McKesson reaffirmed that it expects fiscal 2013 earnings of
$7.05 to $7.35 per share, which would represent growth of about
11 to 15 percent from last year. The company has said the growth
will be helped by strong contributions from oral generic
pharmaceuticals and would be weighted to the second half of the
year, especially the fourth quarter.
McKesson is being helped by recent patent expirations on big
drugs such as cholesterol fighter Lipitor and schizophrenia
treatment Zyprexa, which have paved the way for cheaper generics
that carry better profit margins for distributors than branded
medicines.
Shares of the company slipped 24 cents to $92.02 in after
hours trading.