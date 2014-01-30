McKesson quarterly net profit falls, outlook lowered

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on April 26
ZURICH, April 26 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
Jan 30 U.S. pharmaceutical wholesaler McKesson Corp, which last week reached a deal to acquire Germany's Celesio AG, reported on Thursday a 79 percent drop in quarterly net profit as one-time inventory and other charges offset revenue gains.
For its full fiscal year ending March 31, McKesson said it expects adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $8.05 to $8.20 per share, down from a previous estimate of $8.40 to $8.70 per share, due to higher acquisition and inventory-related charges.
For its fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 31, McKesson posted a net profit of $64 million, or 28 cents per share, compared with $298 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time charges, the company earned $1.45 per share, well short of the $1.84 per share forecast, on average, by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $34.3 billion. Analysts had expected $33.57 billion.
With the Celesio buyout, valued at about $8.5 billion including debt, McKesson aims to further its push to become a global leader in drugs distribution. The deal was secured after the U.S. company reached agreements with two shareholders controlling about 75 percent of Celesio shares.
CHICAGO, April 26 Tyson Foods Inc, the biggest U.S. chicken company, said on Wednesday it may raise wages again for workers at all of its poultry plants, a sign of an intensifying battle for employees in a tightening labor market.
NEW YORK, April 26 As scores of investment bankers profit from the fee bonanza offered by Chinese companies hunting for deals in the United States, one group is conspicuously absent - Chinese banks.