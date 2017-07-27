FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McKesson quarterly profit falls 43 pct
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
美国参议院通过对俄实施新制裁 普京震怒扬言报复
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
汇市一周综述：美元疲弱难翻身 其他货币趁机起舞
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
星巴克对中国进行长期投资 因美国市场疲软
2017年7月27日 / 中午11点46分 / 1 天前

McKesson quarterly profit falls 43 pct

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 27 (Reuters) - Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a 43 percent fall in quarterly profit due to slower increase in drug prices and intensifying competition.

Net income attributable to McKesson fell to $309 million, or $1.45 per share, in the first quarter ended June 30, from $542 million, or $2.38 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $51.05 billion from $49.73 billion.

The company's shareholders on Wednesday voted against its executive pay policy, and said its compensation committee will conduct a thorough review of the current executive compensation plan. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

