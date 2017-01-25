UPDATE 1-Drug distributor McKesson to buy CoverMyMeds for $1.1 bln

(Adds details)

Jan 25 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp said it would buy privately held CoverMyMeds for about $1.1 billion to strengthen its technology offerings to pharmaceutical manufacturers, clinicians and health insurers.

Net income attributable to McKesson was $633 million, or $2.85 per share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 31, from $634 million, or $2.73 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $3.03 per share, beating average estimate of $2.91, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $50.13 billion from about $47.90 billion, compared with estimates of about $50.50 billion.

McKesson, one of the largest U.S. distributors of pharmaceutical drugs, slashed its fiscal year earnings forecast in October as it raised concerns about aggressive pricing tactics from competitors and moderating pace of branded drug price increases.

The company's comments sparked fear of a pricing war rippling through the pharmaceutical supply chain.

McKesson said on Wednesday it expects adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $12.60-$12.90 per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, up from its previous forecast of $12.35-$12.85 per share.

"Although we were unfavorably impacted in the third quarter by weaker branded pharmaceutical pricing than anticipated, we are updating our fiscal 2017 outlook to reflect McKesson's lower full-year effective tax rate," McKesson CEO John Hammergren said. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)