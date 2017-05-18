版本:
Drug distributor McKesson's quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct

May 18 Drug wholesaler McKesson Corp reported a 4.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strength in its pharmaceutical distribution and services business.

Net income attributable to McKesson rose to $3.59 billion, or $16.76 per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 31, from $431 million, or $1.88 per share, a year earlier.

The latest quarter earnings included a pre-tax net gain of $3.9 billion related to the creation of the Change Healthcare joint venture.

Revenue rose to $48.71 billion from $46.68 billion, the company said on Thursday.

