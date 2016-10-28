U.S. drug wholesaler shares tumble on pricing-war fears

NEW YORK Oct 28 Shares of the three major U.S. prescription drug wholesalers tumbled on Friday as investors feared a pricing war after McKesson Corp's quarterly report that rippled through the pharmaceutical supply chain.

McKesson shares were down 24 percent in afternoon trading, on pace for their biggest single-day drop in more than 17 years and shaving off about $8.5 billion in market value. The shares touched their lowest point since July 2013.

In its fiscal second quarter report late on Thursday, the pharmaceutical wholesaler slashed its fiscal year earnings forecast to an range of $12.35 to $12.85 per share, from its prior outlook of $13.43 to $13.93 per share - an 8 percent cut when looking at the midpoint of the two ranges.

On a conference call with analysts, Chief Executive Officer John Hammergren said the company has seen "competitive activity that is broader than our original expectations, more aggressive," and added: "When a competitor significantly undercuts our existing pricing, we are compelled to respond."

Shares of chief rivals also fell sharply after the report, with Cardinal Health Inc dropping 11 percent and AmerisourceBergen Corp falling 12.9 percent.

"This is all about competitiveness," Evercore ISI analyst Ross Muken said. "They are pricing against each other mainly for independent pharmacies."

In lowering its outlook, McKesson also pointed to moderating brand drug pricing as biting into profits.

At least three brokerages lowered their ratings on McKesson stock following the report.

Robert W. Baird analyst Eric Coldwell cut his ratings on both McKesson and Cardinal to "neutral", saying in a research note: "Aggressive competition for customers is the last thing distributors need."

Shares of other companies in the drug supply chain were lower after McKesson's report. Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co fell 6.2 percent, while drugstore chain CVS Health Corp dropped 3.7 percent.

"It is basically fears that the whole supply chain is functioning poorly, that there's some dysfunction in the supply chain," said Evercore ISI's Muken.

Investors will be looking for more evidence of any potential pricing war when Cardinal Health reports quarterly results on Monday. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)