COLUMN-The top five unlearned lessons of the financial crisis

By Bethany McLean
Sept 24 In capital we trust. Capital is our
savior, our holy grail, our fountain of youth, or at least
health, for banks. Seriously, how many times have you read that
more capital will save the banks from another Armageddon? Even
the banks point to capital as a reason to have faith. "Financial
institutions have also been working alongside regulators to make
themselves and the financial system stronger, more transparent,
more resilient and more accountable," wrote Rob Nichols of the
Financial Services Forum, which is made up of the chief
executive officers of 19 big U.S. financial institutions.
"Specifically, capital, which protects banks from unexpected
losses, has doubled since 2009." If you were a cynic - who, me?
- you might say that the mere fact that the banks are pointing
to capital is proof that capital is not all that.
Everyone seems to be ignoring the basic fact that capital
isn't a pile of cash. It's an accounting construct. On his
Interfluidity blog (which I found courtesy of Naked Capitalism),
Steve Waldman writes, "Capital does not exist in the world. It
is not accessible to the senses. When we claim a bank or any
other firm has so much 'capital,' we are modeling its assets and
liabilities and contingent positions and coming up with a
number. Unfortunately, there is not one uniquely 'true' model of
bank capital. Even hewing to GAAP and all regulatory
requirements, thousands of estimates and arbitrary choices must
be made to compute the capital position of a modern bank." In
other words, even if you give bankers credit for good
intentions, the accounting that would truly capture "capital"
may not exist. Or as Waldman writes, "Bank capital cannot be
measured." Layer in some real world realities. The next time
things get tough, will regulators once again practice
forbearance and allow firms to overstate their capital, which
has the perverse effect of making no one trust reported capital?
Let's not forget Lehman, which according to Lehman had a very
healthy Tier 1 ratio of 10.7 percent on May 31, 2008 and a total
capital ratio of 16.1 percent. This didn't matter, because no
one believed Lehman's capital was real.
On the list of cures for the sick financial system, the
concept of "risk retention" ranks right behind capital - but
there are a couple of neat little twists here. The narrative of
the crisis is that because mortgages could be sold off to banks,
who would turn them into securities and sell those on to
investors, who thought they were buying triple-A paper courtesy
of the rating agencies - well, no one had any incentive to care
about credit quality. In a piece in the Wall Street Journal
entitled "How to Create Another Housing Crisis," MFS Investment
Management's former chairman Robert Pozen writes, "With 'no skin
in the game,' the originators had little incentive to determine
whether the borrower was likely to default." As a result, one
provision of Dodd-Frank requires securitizers of any asset, not
just mortgages, to retain 5 percent of the risk of loss. Barney
Frank has said that the risk retention rules are the "most
important aspect" of the legislation that bears his name.
The first twist is how risk retention became risk
liberation. The housing-industrial complex went to work. Into
Dodd-Frank went a provision that certain "safe" mortgages,
called qualified residential mortgages, or QRMs, would be exempt
from the risk retention requirement. "Safe" was left to the
regulators to define. Cue more lobbying. The rules finally
proposed in late August would exempt, according to a Wall Street
Journal piece by Alan Blinder, some 95 percent of mortgages from
the risk retention requirement. In other words, the very asset
that most people believed led to the credit crisis is also the
asset that is pretty much exempt from the new rules! Classic. In
the joint announcement on August 28, the regulators wrote, "The
Commission acknowledges that QM does not fully address the loan
underwriting features that are most likely to result in a lower
risk of default. However, the agencies have considered the
entire regulatory environment, including regulatory consistency
and the possible effects on the housing finance market." (That
last bit is super scary.)
That said, the real twist here is that risk retention is no
silver bullet. After all, firms like Countrywide, Washington
Mutual, Merrill Lynch, AIG and Citigroup went under or almost
went under precisely because they retained so much risk on their
own balance sheets. Malevolence is only part of the problem with
our financial system. The other problem is sheer stupidity.
Which leads to the next issue. So much of the safety of the
financial system still depends on the Street's ability to manage
risk. But if the last years have taught us anything, it's that
risk management might be an oxymoron: Maybe risk is risk
precisely because it can't be managed. Just for the fun of it, I
searched Merrill Lynch's 2007 10K. They used the phrase "risk
management" 76 times. "Subprime" was mentioned 11 times.
Next, I searched JPMorgan Chase's 2012 10K and found 166
mentions of risk management. (Give or take - I got a bit dazed.)
But while JPMorgan was busy talking about how great they were at
risk management during the crisis, and while we were busy
listening, the bank's chief investment office was busy making
crazy bets that ultimately cost the company more than $6 billion
- bets that the CIO was valuing at different prices than the
same positions were being valued in the investment bank, thereby
violating a cardinal rule of Risk Management 101. And no one
inside the bank seems to have noticed!
So now, JPMorgan is spending $920 million to settle civil
charges brought by a host of regulators. A criminal probe is
ongoing. As part of its settlement with the SEC, JPMorgan agreed
that its trading losses "occurred against a backdrop of woefully
deficient accounting controls" in its chief investment office;
the OCC said in its consent order that the bank's oversight "did
not provide an adequate foundation to identify, understand,
measure, monitor and control risk." And according to the Wall
Street Journal, JPMorgan is spending an additional $1.5 billion
and committing 500 extra employees to get better at what it was
supposedly already great at. "Fixing our controls issues is job
No. 1," CEO Jamie Dimon told the Journal. "This is a huge
investment of people, time and money ... but it will make us
stronger in the long run." Oh, I sure do hope so. But big banks
are very subversive places.
Speaking of subversive, I think that both risk management
and new regulations are set up to be subverted if the incentives
aren't right, too. (Put rules, regulations and incentives in a 2
on 1 Ultimate Fighting Championship, and incentives will score a
knockout every time.) Yes, there have been lots of changes to
incentives after the crisis. There's more disclosure, and firms
often have "clawback" provisions, meaning that bankers who do
bad things have to give the money back. (Three JPMorgan traders
were hit by this.) And bankers are getting a smaller percentage
of their pay in upfront cash. A chunk, which is often in the
firm's stock, is held back, or deferred.
This is all well-intentioned and I'm trying to be
optimistic. But the history of attempts to align individual
compensation with a firm's results is a case study in unintended
consequences. (See stock options.) And there are warning signs
about the current "fixes." Take deferred compensation, which
often means that bankers get a small part of their bonus in
upfront cash, and the rest in stock, which can only be cashed
out over a period of years. One problem is that for bankers to
cash out their deferred stock, they often have to remain
employed at the same place. One of the good things about the old
system was that people moved on. Now, people are encouraged to
stick around even if they've already checked out, thereby
clogging up the system. "The inefficiency generated by the
current illiquidity of people moving now can not be
underestimated," a former senior banker tells me.
While we're on the subject of inefficiency, let's talk about
our regulatory system. In 2007, before most people realized
there was a crisis brewing, Hank Paulson, then the Secretary of
the Treasury, released the Blueprint for a Modernized Financial
Regulatory Structure. You can dismiss this as writing reports
while housing burned. Fair enough. But one of Paulson's key
ideas was to streamline the regulators, and he was right. As he
later wrote about regulators in a Financial Times piece, "It is
clear that their overlapping jurisdictions, gaps in
jurisdictions and authorities, uneven capabilities and
competition among themselves created the environment in which
excesses throughout the markets could thrive." We did get rid of
the worst regulator, which was the Office of Thrift Supervision.
But if you think the problem has been solved, just read the Wall
Street Journal's excellent piece on the skirmishing over the
Volcker Rule (which seeks to ban proprietary trading by banks).
According to the Journal, Treasury department officials had to
bribe staffers from other agencies like the SEC with Bojangles
fried chicken to get them to make the trek across D.C. History
repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce.