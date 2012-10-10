COLUMN-Case against Bear and JPMorgan provides little cheer

By Bethany McLean
NEW YORK Oct 10 Last week, New York Attorney
General Eric Schneiderman, who is the co-chairman of the
Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities Working Group - which
President Obama formed earlier this year to investigate who was
responsible for the misconduct that led to the financial crisis
- filed a complaint against JPMorgan Chase.
The complaint, which seeks an unspecified amount in damages
(but says that investors lost $22.5 billion), alleges widespread
wrongdoing at Bear Stearns in the run-up to the financial
crisis. JPMorgan Chase, of course, acquired Bear in 2008.
Apparently, this is just the beginning of a Schneiderman
onslaught.
"We do expect this to be a matter of very significant
liability, and there are others to come that will also reflect
the same quantum of damages," Schneiderman said in an interview
with Bloomberg Television. "We're looking at tens of billions of
dollars, not just by one institution, but by quite a few."
The prevailing opinion seems to be, Yay! Someone is finally
making, or at least trying to make, the banks pay for their
sins. But while there is one big positive to the complaint,
overall I don't think there's any reason to cheer.
Schneiderman's case clearly lays out the alleged bad
behavior at the old Bear Stearns. Although Bear promised
investors it was doing due diligence on the mortgages it
purchased, it wasn't. Defendants "systematically failed to fully
evaluate the loans, largely ignored the defects that their
limited review did uncover, and kept investors in the dark about
both the inadequacy of their review procedures and the defects
in the underlying loans," alleges the complaint.
Even worse, Bear would make deals with the sellers of
mortgages in which it would force them to make a payment for
failed mortgages, but instead of taking the bad loan out of the
trust, Bear would just keep the money - even though both Bear's
lawyers and its accountants (this is truly stunning), according
to Schneiderman's case, warned them that wasn't OK.
The complaint shows just how complicit the Bear bankers were
in the proliferation of bad loans that almost took down the
economy, and that alone makes it valuable. "He's finally telling
the story so that people can understand the depth and magnitude
of what went on," says Eliot Spitzer, who had Schneiderman's job
after the dot-com bust.
But beyond that, there's not much to applaud. The biggest
flaw is that Schneiderman decided not to name any individuals, a
practice that is sadly all too common in financial fraud cases.
The New York Times argued that it's a strength that the case
doesn't focus on individuals and specifics, and instead alleges
a broad pattern of fraud. But naming names is powerful.
Anonymity is weak, and that is amplified when the generalized
wrongdoing allegedly occurred at a now-defunct bank. In
addition, the lack of names is weird. How could the actions
alleged in the complaint have been accomplished if real people
didn't do them?
Schneiderman's office also brought charges under a specific
New York State law called the Martin Act. The Martin Act doesn't
require prosecutors to show that the defendants intended to
commit fraud. This seems ridiculous. If Bear employees committed
the acts detailed in the complaint, especially pocketing money
that should have gone into investors' pockets, against the
warnings of lawyers and accountants, how can they have intended
anything other than fraud?
Which, of course, raises a few other questions. Chief among
them: Why haven't Justice Department investigators brought
criminal charges, and why hasn't the Securities and Exchange
Commission even brought civil charges? Technically speaking,
both are also members of the Residential Mortgage-Backed
Securities Working Group, but both also have been conducting
their own investigations since the crisis hit. The answer cannot
be that Schneiderman discovered something new.
JPMorgan has complained that his suit relies on "recycled
claims already made by private plaintiffs" and, well, it does.
The notion that investment banks were knowingly putting bad
loans into securitizations has been public knowledge since the
fall of 2010. That was when executives from a company called
Clayton Holdings, which was retained by many of the big banks to
do due diligence on the mortgages they were buying, told the
Financial Crisis Inquiry Commission that Wall Street knew that
almost one-third of the mortgages they were securitizing didn't
meet their own standards. Spitzer wrote a column for Slate
calling the documents the "Rosetta stone" because he thought
they provided such a clear road map for investigators. That's
not all. Schneiderman's predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, actually
entered into a cooperation agreement with Clayton back in 2008!
Did it really take over four years to put together a complaint
that doesn't even name real people?
As for the part about Bear pocketing money that should have
gone to investors, that's been well known since at least early
2011, when Teri Buhl did an in-depth piece for the Atlantic on a
lawsuit that bond insurer Ambac filed against JPMorgan in 2008,
which was unsealed in early 2011. Buhl wrote that Bear traders
were "pocketing cash that should have gone to securities
holders." And the Ambac lawsuit named names!
In other words, everyone has had plenty of time.
So there are a couple of possibilities. One is that Justice
and/or the SEC will follow up with their own charges now that
Schneiderman has laid the groundwork. Maybe. But that doesn't
make a lot of sense given the widespread availability of the
information in his lawsuit and the length of time that has
passed since the financial crisis. It's an old saw in legal
circles that the more time goes by, the harder it is to file
criminal charges. By now, it will feel strange if the Justice
Department yanks four people who worked at the old Bear and in
effect says: "You and only you are going to take the fall for
the entire financial crisis!"
Another possibility is that those who say that federal
agencies simply don't have the appetite to pursue the banks are
right. Whether that's because they lack the resources and the
political will, or because bringing criminal charges against
individuals would inexorably lead up the chain to the
institution, which would destroy it, and no one wants to see
that happen, it doesn't much matter. If Schneiderman's lawsuit
is the best we can manage under those constraints, then that's a
tragedy.
A third possibility is that there's more nuance to what
happened than Schneiderman's suit allows. (JPMorgan, for its
part, has said it will contest the charges.) Some would still
say that's all right, because if there are 50 shades of bad
behavior, this is clearly one of them; so even if it's not the
darkest, let's make the bankers pay up. The problem is that it's
not the bankers who will pay. It's not the individuals who did
these awful things, or former Bear Stearns executives who may
have sanctioned it knowingly or unknowingly, or even current
JPMorgan executives who will pay the big fine that will likely
be the end result of all this. It's JPMorgan's current
shareholders, which include mutual funds like indexers Vanguard
and Wellington. In other words, we, the American investor class,
are the ones who are going to pay. And if Schneiderman does
indeed apply this same method to other banks, well, then we'll
pay even more. I fail to understand why this is justice, or why
this will do anything to dissuade bad behavior in the future.
I'm also bothered by what happened after Schneiderman filed
his suit. First, JPMorgan Chase raised a stink, because in the
minds of many JPMorgan executives, they performed a public
service by purchasing Bear and have already paid enough for its
misdeeds. Maybe it's not fair to blame Schneiderman's office for
responding with a press release trumpeting the myriad ways in
which JPMorgan Chase benefited from government assistance. But
whether you love or hate the big banks, the alleged wrongdoing
that happened at Bear has nothing to do with whether or not
JPMorgan Chase benefited from government help. The punishment
the bank should face for any misdeeds should be purely a matter
of law, not public opinion about the bank bailout. Otherwise, we
risk bastardizing the law.
Finally, I worry that this is all a classic "watch the
birdie" exercise: Hey, folks, look over here at this facsimile
of justice! Making the big banks pay somehow sure feels good,
and if you don't look too closely, it may even distract you from
the big questions. Namely, what should a financial institution
that serves the needs of businesses and consumers-instead of one
that uses us as fodder for its own profits and executive bonuses
- look like? And how do we get from here to there? Instead,
we're going to pay up, and in exchange, get business as usual.
That's not a good deal.