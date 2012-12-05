版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 5日 星期三 20:28 BJT

BRIEF-McMoRan Exploration jumps in premarket on report of possible acquisition by Freeport

NEW YORK Dec 5 McMoRan Exploration Co : * Jumps 25.9 percent to $10.65 premarket on report of possible acquisition by Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold

