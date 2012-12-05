版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 5日 星期三 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-McMoRan Exploration extends gains in premarket on acquisition by Freeport

NEW YORK Dec 5 McMoRan Exploration Co : * Extends gains in premarket, up 72.7 percent on acquisition by Freeport

