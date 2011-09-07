UPDATE 1-McMoRan finds hydrocarbon-bearing sands at US Gulf well

* Says lower miocene sands appear to be hydrocarbon bearing

* Lafitte ultra-deep exploration well to be deepened (Follows alerts)

Sept 7 McMoRan Exploration Co said it found hydrocarbon-bearing sands in one of its ultra-deep properties in the Gulf of Mexico, sending its shares up 3 percent before the bell.

The oil and natural gas company said the Lafitte well has been drilled to 27,038 feet.

The Gulf of Mexico-focused mid-cap company is preparing to deepen the well and set casing -- piping placed in a well to prevent the wall of the hole from caving in.

McMoRan holds a 72.0 percent working interest and a 58.3 percent net revenue interest in Lafitte, which it started drilling in October last year.

Smaller peer Energy XXI holds an 18 percent working interest and Moncrief Offshore LLC owns a 10 percent.

McMoRan Exploration has about 15 percent of its acreage in ultra-deep wells --- 25,000 feet or deeper. It operates some of the deepest wells in the world and its high-profile, expensive operations like Davy Jones, Blueberry Hill and Blackbeard East are expected to have between 3 and 5 trillion cubic feet equivalent in reserves.

The New Orleans, Louisiana-based company's shares closed at $12.23 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were up at $12.56 in premarket trading on Wednesday. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)