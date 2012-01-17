UPDATE 2-McMoRan swings to Q4 profit on higher output

* Q4 EPS $0.16 vs loss/shr $0.83 last yr

Jan 17 McMoRan Exploration Co swung to a fourth-quarter profit on higher production, and the oil and natural gas company said it expects to raise output forecast once the Davy Jones well in the Gulf of Mexico shelf starts producing after flow tests in the first quarter.

New Orleans, Louisiana-based McMoRan's shares were up 3 percent at $13.16 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Excluding Davy Jones wells, McMoRan expects its 2012 production to average 130 million cubic feet equivalent per day (MMcfe/d), lower than 187 MMcfe/d a year ago.

In November, the company, which operates some of the deepest wells in the U.S Gulf of Mexico, said Davy Jones No. 2 well is expected to start producing in the second half of the year.

McMoRan has been pinning its hopes on the ultra-deep Davy Jones wells, investing $562.4 million on them as of March 31.

McMoRan said it expects it 2012 capital expenditure to be $500 million, lower than $509.5 million last year.

The company, which operates some of the deepest wells in the U.S Gulf of Mexico, said production rose 15 percent to 170 (MMcfe/d) in the quarter.

The company posted a net profit of $28.4 million, or 16 cents a share, compared with a loss of $84.2 million, or 83 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 19 percent to $121.9 million, while analysts expected $116.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.