UPDATE 2-McMoRan sees lower full-year output

April 17 Oil and natural gas producer McMoRan
Exploration Co posted a fourth-quarter loss and forecast
a 28 percent fall in full-year output, as it struggles to start
commercial production from a new well in the Gulf of Mexico.
The company, however, said it expects the well -- Davy Jones
No. 1 -- to start production shortly after it measures the rate
of flow from the well by the second quarter.
Shares of McMoRan, which posted a narrower loss helped by
lower costs, rose 6 percent to $9.25 on Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange. The stock has lost about a third of its value in
the last one month.
McMoRan forecast 2012 production of 135 million cubic feet
equivalent per day (mmcfe/d), compared with 187 mmcfe/d last
year. The estimate could go up once the Davy Jones well starts
commercial production, the company said.
The fate of another nearby well would depend on the progress
of Davy Jones No. 1, co-chairman James Moffett said on a
conference call with investors.
The company, which has had a number of setbacks at the Davy
Jones No. 1 well, said it is looking to develop a low-cost
source of natural gas in the shallow waters of the Gulf of
Mexico.
McMoRan, which operates some of the deepest wells in the
world, holds a 63.4 percent working interest in the 20,000 acres
Davy Jones property. It had invested about $774.8 million in the
area as of Dec. 31, 2011.
The company set a capital budget of $500 million for the
year.
January-March net loss narrowed to $4.9 million, or 3 cents
per share, from a loss of $27.6 million, or 17 cents per share,
a year ago.
Revenue fell 19 percent to $110.6 million, while production
dipped 20 percent to 156 mmcfe/d.
Costs fell nearly a third to $102.3 million for the quarter.
Analysts, on an average, had expected a loss of 11 cents, on
revenue of $107.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.