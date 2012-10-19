版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 19日 星期五

McMoran loss widens as output falls

Oct 17 Oil and gas producer McMoran Exploration Co reported a bigger third-quarter loss as production fell due to shutdowns caused by Hurricane Isaac.

Net loss widened to $64 million, or 40 cents per share, in the third quarter f rom $ 9.4 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, which has been delaying tests to measure flow at its Davy Jones well in the Gulf of Mexico, said revenue fell 34 percent to $91.8 million.

