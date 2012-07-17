UPDATE 2-McMoRan to test US Gulf well by month-end

* Q2 loss/shr $0.47 vs est $0.13/shr

July 17 Oil and natural gas producer McMoRan Exploration Co said its Gulf of Mexico well is likely to start commercial production shortly after it measures the rate of flow from the well during the week of July 30.

McMoRan shares, which fell as much as 6 percent in early trading, reversed course to gain 8 percent on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has lost more than a third of its value in the last year.

McMoRan had extended the deadline to complete the flow test at the Davy Jones No. 1 well a couple of times. The company had originally expected to complete the test by end 2011.

Analysts said it was imperative for the company to start commercial production from the well as a majority of its capital expenditure is locked up there.

McMoRan, which holds a 63.4 percent working interest in the 20,000 acres Davy Jones property, had invested about $774.8 million in the area as of Dec. 31.

New Orleans, Louisiana-based McMoRan, which operates some of the deepest wells in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, reported a bigger-than-expected second-quarter loss as pipeline repairs and shipping delays hurt production.

The company expects full-year production to be 137 million cubic feet equivalent per day (mmcfe/d), slightly higher than the 135 mmcfe/d it forecast earlier.

Second-quarter loss widened to $75.5 million, or 47 cents per share, from $50.2 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 43 percent to $90.3 million.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss of 13 cents per share on revenue of $96.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.