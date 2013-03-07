NYSE Euronext calls off up to $46 mln share sale in India's MCX-sources

BRIEF-Nicox announces PDUFA date for Zerviate NDA
* PDUFA date set for Sept. 8, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
MUMBAI, March 7 NYSE Euronext has called off its plan to raise up to $46 million by selling its 4.8 percent stake in Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) , two sources with direct knowledge of the development said on Thursday.
The deal to sell the transatlantic exchange operator's 2.44 million shares in India's largest commodity bourse to institutional investors was launched late on Wednesday and was expected to be executed in stock markets on Thursday morning.
The transaction has been called off for now due to poor investor response to the pricing of the share sale, one of the sources said. Both sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
NYSE Euronext had said last month it would shed its stake in Mumbai-based MCX.
* PDUFA date set for Sept. 8, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
April 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton, relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company. * BRITAIN RETAIL: Shoppers in Britain clamped down on their spending in early 2017 as retail sales rose at the slowest pace since