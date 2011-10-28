UPDATE 1-MDA Q3 profit rises on strong bookings

(Follows alerts)

Oct 28 Canadian satellite and data distribution company Macdonald Dettwiler and Associates (MDA) posted higher quarterly profit, helped by robust bookings in its U.S. operations and medical robotics business.

July-September operating earnings from continuing operations rose to C$30 million, or 73 Canadian cents per share, from C$23 million, or 55 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue at the company, famous for creating the robotic arm used on NASA space shuttles, rose to C$182 million, from C$167 million in the same period last year.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings per share of 62 Canadian cents, on revenue of C$183 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's funded order backlog rose to C$856 million at September-end, from C$833 million at June-end.

Shares of the company closed at C$43.43 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)