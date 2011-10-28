UPDATE 1-MDA Q3 profit rises on strong bookings

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
(Follows alerts)
Oct 28 Canadian satellite and data distribution company Macdonald Dettwiler and Associates (MDA) posted higher quarterly profit, helped by robust bookings in its U.S. operations and medical robotics business.
July-September operating earnings from continuing operations rose to C$30 million, or 73 Canadian cents per share, from C$23 million, or 55 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue at the company, famous for creating the robotic arm used on NASA space shuttles, rose to C$182 million, from C$167 million in the same period last year.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings per share of 62 Canadian cents, on revenue of C$183 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's funded order backlog rose to C$856 million at September-end, from C$833 million at June-end.
Shares of the company closed at C$43.43 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.