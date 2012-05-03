UPDATE 1-MDC Holdings swings to profit on higher sales, dip in costs

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
* Q1 EPS $0.04 vs est loss/shr $0.16
* Q1 home sale rev up 13 pct
May 3 Homebuilder MDC Holdings Inc posted its first quarterly profit in two years, beating analysts' expectations, due to lower costs and an increase in home sale revenue.
New orders during the quarter rose 51 percent to 1,063 homes, pushing up order backlog to 1,487 homes, the company said.
For the first quarter, MDC reported a net income of $2.3 million, or 4 cents per share, while analysts were expecting a loss of 16 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It had a net loss of $19.9 million, or 43 cents per share, a year ago.
Home sale revenue rose 13 percent to $184.7 million in the quarter.
The company, which also provides mortgage financing, insurance and title services, said selling, general and administrative expenses fell 28 percent to 34.1 million.
MDC shares closed at $28.94 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They have gained about 17 percent in value since MDC reported its fourth-quarter results in February.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations.