MDC Holdings profit beats estimates, home orders rise

July 31 Homebuilder MDC Holdings Inc's quarterly profit beat analysts' expectations as it sold more homes and cut costs.

New orders rose 32 percent to 1,402 homes for April-June, pushing up order backlog to 2,028 homes, the company said.

"With our quarter-end backlog up 42 percent over the prior year, we are well-positioned to achieve continued gains in operating leverage during the second half of 2012 and achieve our goal of reaching profitability for 2012," Chief Executive Officer Larry Mizel said in a statement.

The company sold 861 homes in the quarter, up from 709 a year earlier. Its average selling price was up 2 percent.

Home sale revenue rose 24 percent to $256.5 million for the quarter, but missed analysts' expectation of $273.2 million.

MDC reported net income of $10.6 million, or 22 cents per share, compared with a net loss of about $28 million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings of 6 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which also provides mortgage financing, insurance and title services, said selling, general and administrative expenses fell 20 percent to 39.2 million.

Shares of the Denver, Colorado-based company closed at $32.92 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

