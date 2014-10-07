版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 7日 星期二 20:33 BJT

BRIEF-MDM Engineering, Foster Wheeler deal becomes unconditional

Oct 7 Mdm Engineering Group Ltd

* Mdm and foster wheeler merger becomes unconditional

* Implementation date of merger ( "implementation date") is expected to be 23 october 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐