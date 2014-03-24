MDU Resources eyes more interest for Bakken gas pipeline

BRIEF-Amyris makes develomental progress in its healthy sweetener product technology
* Amyris Inc - made significant progress in development of its healthy sweetener product technology and expects industrial production to occur in 2018
NEW ORLEANS, March 24 MDU Resources Group Inc is looking for more natural gas producers to sign up to use capacity on a planned $650 million pipeline that would transport the fuel through North Dakota to Minnesota, the company's chief executive said on Monday.
The company in January launched a 120-day period for prospective customers of the pipeline to sign supply agreements to transport natural gas.
"We're encouraged by the reaction of the marketplace, but I'd be getting ahead of myself if I said we're ready to build" the pipeline, Dave Goodin, MDU's chief executive, said during an interview at the Howard Weil energy conference in New Orleans. "We need some binding commitments." (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals - additional medicare Part D plan sponsor has added auryxia to medicare Part D plan formularies, effective June 1, 2017
* Says company also announced its updated guidance for 2017, including Q2 of 2017