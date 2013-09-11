Mead Johnson announces $500 million share buyback

NEW YORK, Sept 11 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. announced Wednesday that its board approved a new $500 million share repurchase program.

The latest buyback follows a $300 million repurchase authorization announced in March 2010, of which $9.7 million currently remains.

The maker of Enfamil formula said last month it would pay the government of China a penalty of about $33 million related to a probe into anti-competitive behavior by baby formula makers.