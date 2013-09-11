Mead Johnson announces $500 million share buyback

BRIEF-VF Corp enters agreement to sell licensed sports group business to Fanatics Inc
* VF Corporation enters into definitive agreement to sell its licensed sports group business to Fanatics, Inc.
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. announced Wednesday that its board approved a new $500 million share repurchase program.
The latest buyback follows a $300 million repurchase authorization announced in March 2010, of which $9.7 million currently remains.
The maker of Enfamil formula said last month it would pay the government of China a penalty of about $33 million related to a probe into anti-competitive behavior by baby formula makers.
April 4 Ralph Lauren Corp said on Tuesday it would cut jobs and shut its flagship Polo store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, among other office and store locations, as part of a cost-cutting plan.
* Kaman Aerosystems says rotak helicopter services of anchorage, Alaska has placed orders for two k-max helicopters with deliveries expected in 2018