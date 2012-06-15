版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 15日 星期五 20:15 BJT

Mead Johnson CEO to retire, COO to take over

June 15 Infant formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co said CEO Steve Golsby plans to retire from his position next year, and the company named its operations chief, Kasper Jakobsen, as the CEO-elect.

Golsby plans to leave his position by the company's 2013 annual meeting of stockholders, Mead Johnson said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐