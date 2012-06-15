UPDATE 2-Mead Johnson CEO to retire, COO to take over

June 15 Infant formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co Chief Executive Steve Golsby plans to retire next year, the company said on Friday.

The maker of Enfamil products picked Chief Operating Officer Kasper Jakobsen as CEO-elect and appointed him to the board, effective immediately. He will continue as COO.

D.A. Davidson analyst Tim Ramey termed the succession plan as "orderly" and said the changes did not alter his investment thesis on the company. He has a "neutral" rating on the Mead's shares.

"I do believe it is in safe hands," Ramey said.

Jakobsen is a 14-year veteran of Mead Johnson. Before becoming COO, he managed the company's operations in Asia, North America and Latin America.

Golsby, who plans to leave his position by the 2013 annual shareholder meeting, will help to execute the succession plan, Mead Johnson said in a statement.

The board was fully supportive of Golsby continuing as a director following his retirement, the company said. He had led the company during its 2009 spinoff from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co .