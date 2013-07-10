版本:
Mead Johnson cutting China infant milk prices amid probe

July 10 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co said on Wednesday it will cut the price of its infant milk formula in China by 7 percent to 15 percent following an investigation by Beijing into possible price-fixing and anti-competitive behavior in the sector.

The maker of the Enfamil brand of baby formula said it will update its earnings outlook for 2013 when it reports earnings on July 25.

