Mead Johnson reports higher profit; raises 2012 forecast

April 26 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, the maker of Enfamil baby formula, raised its 2012 forecast as it reported higher quarterly profit and sales on Thursday.

The gains were aided by growth in China and Latin America, which helped overcome a contamination scare that hurt U.S. sales.

Its profit was $164.2 million, or 80 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with $146.1 million, or 71 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 9.6 percent to $986.6 million.

The company raised its 2012 outlook. It now expects net sales to be up between 9 percent and 11 percent, and full-year earnings of $3.04 to $3.14 per share. Mead Johnson had earlier forecast a profit of $3 to $3.10 per share on net sales expected to grow 7 percent to 9 percent.