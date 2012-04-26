Mead Johnson reports higher profit; raises 2012 forecast

April 26 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, the
maker of Enfamil baby formula, raised its 2012 forecast as it
reported higher quarterly profit and sales on Thursday.
The gains were aided by growth in China and Latin America,
which helped overcome a contamination scare that hurt U.S.
sales.
Its profit was $164.2 million, or 80 cents per share, in the
first quarter, compared with $146.1 million, or 71 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Sales rose 9.6 percent to $986.6 million.
The company raised its 2012 outlook. It now expects net
sales to be up between 9 percent and 11 percent, and full-year
earnings of $3.04 to $3.14 per share. Mead Johnson had earlier
forecast a profit of $3 to $3.10 per share on net sales expected
to grow 7 percent to 9 percent.