UPDATE 1-Mead Johnson raises forecast; shares up

Oct 13 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co (MJN.N) reported better-than-expected preliminary quarterly sales on Thursday and raised its full-year forecast, sending shares up 2.4 percent.

Mead Johnson, which makes Enfamil infant formula, cited strong demand in Asia and Latin America, favorable foreign exchange rates and a lower tax rate.

When the company formally reports its financial results on Oct. 27, it expects to report third-quarter profit of 76 cents to 78 cents per share on net sales of $934 million, it said.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 66 cents per share on revenue of $925 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company also expects full-year profit of $2.73 to $2.78 per share, up from an earlier forecast of $2.70 to $2.75 per share. Analysts were expecting $2.76 per share.

Mead Johnson, which is hosting a meeting with investors on Thursday, said sales rose 30 percent in Asia and Latin America, or 25 percent excluding currency translation. Excluding currency, sales fell 9 percent in the North America and Europe segment.

Mead Johnson shares were up $1.74, or 2.4 percent, at $73.60 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Martinne Geller. Editing by Robert MacMillan)