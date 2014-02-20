Mead Johnson says found no evidence it broke laws in China

Nikkei edges up, high-tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.
BOCA RATON, Fla. Feb 20 Baby formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Group, which is investigating its business for possible illicit payments to hospital officials in China, has not found evidence of anything illegal, its chief executive said on Thursday.
The company said the internal investigation has uncovered what it thinks are violations of policy, but not laws.
Earlier this week, the company said in a regulatory filing that certain expenditures made in connection with the promotion of its products "may have been made in violation" of U.S. or local laws.
Speaking at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) conference in Boca Raton, Florida, on Thursday, Mead Johnson Chief Executive Kasper Jakobsen said that it so far has not found any violation of laws.
Mead Johnson shares were up 3 percent at $81.05 on the New York Stock Exchange.
NEW YORK, April 30 Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is in talks with Blackstone Group LP about submitting an offer to buy Tribune Media Co, one of the largest U.S. television station operators, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.