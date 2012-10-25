Mead Johnson profit falls

Oct 25 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co reported lower quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by a slowdown in China.

The maker of Enfamil baby formula reported net income of $140.3 million, or 69 cents per share, in the quarter, down from $144.7 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were 71 cents per share.

Sales slipped to $921.3 million from $933.9 million a year earlier, hurt by foreign exchange rates.