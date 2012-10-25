Mead Johnson profit falls

BRIEF-Enerflex qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $0.54
* Enerflex reports fourth quarter 2016 financial results and quarterly dividend
Oct 25 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co reported lower quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by a slowdown in China.
The maker of Enfamil baby formula reported net income of $140.3 million, or 69 cents per share, in the quarter, down from $144.7 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were 71 cents per share.
Sales slipped to $921.3 million from $933.9 million a year earlier, hurt by foreign exchange rates.
* Proved reserves at December 31, 2016 increased to 40.5 million barrels of oil equivalent
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards