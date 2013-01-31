Mead Johnson fourth-quarter profit rises

Jan 31 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co reported higher quarterly profit on Thursday, citing higher sales, the timing of a pension settlement expense and a lower tax rate.

The maker of Enfamil baby formula said net earnings were $134.2 million, or 66 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, up from $85.6 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings were 72 cents per share.

Sales rose 8 percent to $981.1 million.