版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 31日 星期四 20:53 BJT

Mead Johnson fourth-quarter profit rises

Jan 31 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co reported higher quarterly profit on Thursday, citing higher sales, the timing of a pension settlement expense and a lower tax rate.

The maker of Enfamil baby formula said net earnings were $134.2 million, or 66 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, up from $85.6 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, earnings were 72 cents per share.

Sales rose 8 percent to $981.1 million.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐