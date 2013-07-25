版本:
Mead Johnson second-quarter profit falls

July 25 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co reported lower second-quarter earnings on Thursday, hurt by a decline in sales in North America and Europe.

The maker of the Enfamil brand of baby formula said net income was $162.2 million, or 80 cents per share, down from $165.8 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $1.06 billion from $1.01 billion.
