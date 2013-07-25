Mead Johnson second-quarter profit falls

UPDATE 2-Stada backs improved 5.3 bln euro bid from Bain, Cinven
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
July 25 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co reported lower second-quarter earnings on Thursday, hurt by a decline in sales in North America and Europe.
The maker of the Enfamil brand of baby formula said net income was $162.2 million, or 80 cents per share, down from $165.8 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales rose to $1.06 billion from $1.01 billion.
* Shares jump 11 percent, bid exceeds expectations (Adds details on bidding process, buyers' plans, Stada's business)
April 10 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
LONDON, April 10 Trading volumes were muted for many financial market assets on Monday with investors refraining from making big bets because of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula.