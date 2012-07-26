UPDATE 3-Mead Johnson lowers '12 sales goal as China cools

* Q2 adj profit 83 cents/share vs Street view 76 cents
* Affirms 2012 profit forecast but lowers sales growth
target
* Shares down 1.8 percent
By Martinne Geller
July 26 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, maker
of Enfamil baby formula, trimmed its full-year sales target on
Thursday as growth in China cools, helping to send its shares
down 1.8 percent.
In addition, the company left its 2012 profit forecast
unchanged despite a better-than-expected second quarter that was
helped by improvements in the United States.
In the second quarter, most markets in Asia and Latin
America saw double-digit sales growth. But growth in the back
half of the year should ease, Mead Johnson said, due to a
slowdown in China and a decline in the company's market share.
The company blamed price increases it put into the market
during the spring and aggressive promotions by a competitor. It
said the pressure should continue in the current third quarter,
but that its share should strengthen in the fourth quarter.
The company said its Asia and Latin America segment should
grow at a mid-teens percentage rate this year, which is a little
bit down from the high teens rate it had earlier forecast.
"The reduction to China growth expectations has negative
valuation implications, but we believe much of this was priced
into the stock ahead of the quarter," said RBC Capital Markets
analyst Edward Aaron.
Through Wednesday, Mead Johnson shares had tumbled nearly 18
percent since touching a lifetime high on June 22, as concerns
mounted about the impact on the company of an economic slowdown
in China.
China is a big and important market for Mead Johnson, and
two analysts have already lowered their price targets on the
stock, citing uncertainty about that market.
For 2012, Mead Johnson said it now expects sales growth of 8
percent to 9 percent, instead of the 9 percent to 11 percent it
forecast earlier.
It stood by its full-year profit target, which calls for
$3.04 to $3.14 per share, excluding one-time items. Analysts on
average were expecting $3.13, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
For the second quarter, Mead Johnson said net income was
$165.8 million, or 81 cents per share, up from $132.1 million,
or 64 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were 83 cents per share,
topping analysts' average estimate of 76 cents.
Net sales rose to $1.01 billion from $932 million.
In North America and Europe, sales were flat. That
represents a significant improvement from the 11 percent decline
the company saw in the first quarter. For the full year, the
company expects sales in this segment to be down at a low- to
mid-single digit rate, which is a little bit better than its
earlier forecast.
Mead Johnson shares were down $1.28, or 1.8 percent, to
$71.70 in midday trade on the New York Stock Exchange.