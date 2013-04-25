版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 25日 星期四 19:36 BJT

Mead Johnson posts higher quarterly profit

April 25 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co reported higher quarterly earnings on Thursday, helped by strength in Asia and Latin America.

The maker of Enfamil baby food said net income was $172.5 million, or 85 cents per share, in the first quarter, compared with $164.2 million, or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales rose 5 percent to $1.04 billion.

