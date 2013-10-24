UPDATE 1-Mead Johnson profit up; starts its own price-fix probe

Oct 24 Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, the
maker of Enfamil baby formula, reported a 15 percent increase in
quarterly profit on Thursday and raised its full-year earnings
forecast, largely due to strong sales in China and Hong Kong.
The company also said it had launched its own investigation
into alleged price-fixing by its Chinese subsidiary. It said it
was complying with requests from the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission for information on the matter.
Last August, China fined six companies, including Mead
Johnson, a total of $110 million following an investigation into
price-fixing and anti-competitive practices by foreign makers of
baby formula.
Mead Johnson said its third-quarter net income rose to
$161.6 million, or 79 cents per share, from $140.3 million, or
69 cents per share, a year earlier.
Earnings in the latest quarter were reduced by 11 cents per
share by the fine the company paid in the Chinese probe.
Excluding one-time items, earnings were 91 cents per share,
beating analysts' average estimates of 80 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales rose 14 percent to $1.05 billion. Foreign exchange
pushed sales down 2 percent, while higher prices lifted them 4
percent, the company said. Analysts were expecting $998.8
million.
The company raised its forecast for the rest of the year,
saying it now expects earnings of $3.30 to $3.37 per share
before one-time items, on sales growth of 9 to 10 percent. It
previously forecast $3.22 to $3.30 per share on sales growth of
about 8 percent.
Mead Johnson said it has hired outside lawyers to conduct
the investigation of its Chinese unit. The probe is being
overseen by members of the company's board of directors.