2014年 12月 31日

China's Fosun to buy Meadowbrook Insurance for about $433 mln

Dec 30 China's Fosun International Ltd will buy Meadowbrook Insurance Group for about $433 million to enter the U.S. property and casualty insurance market.

The cash deal of $8.65 per share represents a 24 percent premium over Meadowbrook stock's closing price on Dec. 29, the companies said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
