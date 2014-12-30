China's Fosun to buy Meadowbrook Insurance for about $433 mln

Dec 30 China's Fosun International Ltd will buy Meadowbrook Insurance Group for about $433 million to enter the U.S. property and casualty insurance market.

The cash deal of $8.65 per share represents a 24 percent premium over Meadowbrook stock's closing price on Dec. 29, the companies said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)