MeadWestvaco quarterly profit down 25 percent

April 25 Packaging producer MeadWestvaco Corp posted a 25 percent drop in first-quarter profit due to weak results from its land management business and maintenance outages.

Net income fell to $49 million, or 28 cents per share, from $65 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $1.42 billion.

The company expects earnings to be "modestly lower" in the second quarter than a year earlier, it said in a statement.