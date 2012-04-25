MeadWestvaco quarterly profit down 25 percent

BRIEF-North American Palladium sees 2017 production of between 180,000 and 190,000 ounces of palladium
* North American Palladium announces year end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
April 25 Packaging producer MeadWestvaco Corp posted a 25 percent drop in first-quarter profit due to weak results from its land management business and maintenance outages.
Net income fell to $49 million, or 28 cents per share, from $65 million, or 38 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $1.42 billion.
The company expects earnings to be "modestly lower" in the second quarter than a year earlier, it said in a statement.
* North American Palladium announces year end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Conditionally calls 8-5/8 pct senior secured notes for redemption
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance