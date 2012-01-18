UPDATE 1-MeadWestvaco warns on fourth-quarter demand

Jan 18 Packaging company MeadWestvaco Corp said it saw lower volume and production rates in the fourth quarter due to weaker-than-expected demand in the United States and Europe.

"In the fourth quarter, we saw more aggressive inventory management than we had anticipated by some customers in response to ongoing macroeconomic developments, particularly in Europe," Chief Executive John Luke said in a statement.

The company, due to report its financial results on Jan. 25, expects a fourth-quarter pre-tax income of $150 million to $160 million and a full-year cash flow of about $550 million.

Separately, MeadWestvaco said it will re-file its merger application for combining its consumer and office products business With Acco Brands.

In November, MeadWestvaco said it plans to spin off the business and merge it with Acco in a deal valued at about $860 million, as it focuses on growing its packaging business in emerging markets.