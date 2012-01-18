UPDATE 1-MeadWestvaco warns on fourth-quarter demand

BRIEF-Philips Lighting expands recall of metal halide lamps
* Philips lighting expands recall of metal halide lamps due to fire and laceration hazards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 18 Packaging company MeadWestvaco Corp said it saw lower volume and production rates in the fourth quarter due to weaker-than-expected demand in the United States and Europe.
"In the fourth quarter, we saw more aggressive inventory management than we had anticipated by some customers in response to ongoing macroeconomic developments, particularly in Europe," Chief Executive John Luke said in a statement.
The company, due to report its financial results on Jan. 25, expects a fourth-quarter pre-tax income of $150 million to $160 million and a full-year cash flow of about $550 million.
Separately, MeadWestvaco said it will re-file its merger application for combining its consumer and office products business With Acco Brands.
In November, MeadWestvaco said it plans to spin off the business and merge it with Acco in a deal valued at about $860 million, as it focuses on growing its packaging business in emerging markets.
WASHINGTON, March 1 The U.S. Labor Department has taken a first step toward possible derailment or dilution of its controversial rule on retirement advice as it begins to re-examine it at the directive of President Donald Trump, according to a notice made public on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 1 Ford plans to axe 1,100 jobs at its engine plant in Wales, trade unions said on Wednesday, although the U.S. carmaker said there were no immediate plans for cuts nor had it confirmed any future losses.