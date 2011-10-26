UPDATE 2-MeadWestvaco profit bolstered by food packaging

* Q3 adj EPS 70 cents vs. Street forecast 64 cents
* Revenue up 9 percent to $1.64 billion
* Company warns of "modestly lower" fourth quarter
* CFO expects demand to remain "challenging" in 2012
By Ernest Scheyder
NEW YORK, Oct 26 MeadWestvaco Corp MWV.N
earned more than expected in the third quarter due to strong
sales of food and tobacco packaging, though it expects softer
demand in 2012.
Growth is slowing in emerging markets, an area that
accounts for roughly 30 percent of total sales, Chief Financial
Officer Mark Rajkowski told Reuters.
Fourth-quarter earnings will be "modestly lower" than the
year-ago period due to weaker consumer demand and plant
outages, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The underlying market demand is going to remain
challenging as we move into next year due to the ongoing
macroeconomic events around the world," Rajkowski said.
Still, MeadWestvaco said emerging markets should continue
to bring in a large chunk of profit, he added.
The company expects sales in its specialty chemical
business, which supplies oil and asphalt producers, to remain
brisk. During the third quarter the unit raised prices, a move
that did not dent demand at all.
For the third quarter, the company posted net income of
$117 million, or 67 cents per share, compared with a net loss
of $15 million, or 9 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding a charge related to an old restructuring program,
the company earned 70 cents per share.
By that measure, analysts expected earnings of 64 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $1.64 billion. Analysts expected
$1.59 billion in revenue.
Sales in the packaging resources unit, the company's
breadwinner that supplies paperboard to food and tobacco
customers, jumped 7 percent to $750 million.
Rajkowski, the CFO, said "modest" layoffs are possible in
2012, though he stressed there is no large-scale plan to cut
workers.
Indeed, MeadWestvaco likely will hire in some areas
depending on its needs for specific niche skills, Rajkowski
said.
