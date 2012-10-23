UPDATE 2-MeadWestvaco profit drops; sees better 4th quarter

* Third-quarter net 28 cents/shr vs year-ago 67 cents
* Adjusted profit 39 cents/shr, matching expectations
* Sees higher fourth-quarter profit
Oct 23 Packaging company MeadWestvaco Corp
reported a sharp drop in third-quarter profit on Tuesday
as higher prices were offset by unfavorable foreign currency
exchange rates and decreased income from land sales.
The company forecast higher fourth-quarter profit, boosted
by growth in its packaging and specialty chemicals businesses
and significantly lower mill outage costs.
Third-quarter net earnings fell to $51 million, or 28 cents
per share, from $117 million, or 67 cents per share, a year
earlier, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said.
Excluding restructuring charges, income from continuing
operations was 39 cents per share, in line with analysts'
average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales were $1.40 billion, little changed from a year
earlier.
Overall volumes grew about 3 percent, led by gains in
markets for corrugated packaging in Brazil, retail food and
beverage packaging in North America, and healthcare packaging.
The company said foreign currency exchange reduced earnings
by $20 million, and income from land sales fell to $35 million
from $53 million a year earlier.
For the fourth quarter, MWV said it expects earnings from
continuing operations to be well above year-ago levels.